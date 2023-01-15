Rihanna Makes Her Super Bowl Performance Debut; Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The trailer of the much-anticipated performance of Rihanna has been released by Apple Music where the singer can be seen sporting a glamorous look as she teased her upcoming performance.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Show Trailer

The video released by Apple Music showcased the singer sporting a high fashion outfit while voices in the background discuss how long she’s been away from music. The promo then showcases Rihanna putting an “Shh” finger to her lips, followed by a brief snippet of her song Needed Me from that last album, Anti playing in the background. Fans have waited long for Rihanna to headline the Super Bowl halftime show and the trailer certainly will increase their excitement.

For unversed, Rihanna is set to perform her Super Bowl halftime show is scheduled to take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12.