Rihanna is officially a billionaire!

New York: Rihanna has officially become a billionaire, Forbes reported this week. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur derives most of her wealth from her two businesses. Her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is valued at $1 billion, while Fenty Beauty is worth $2.8 billion.

Rihanna grew up around music, but her first big break came in 2003 when she met record producer Evan Rogers while he was on vacation in Barbados. Over the subsequent year, Rogers helped her record a few demos, which were sent off to record labels.

She’s now sold over 60 million albums and won eight Grammy Awards, and has earned millions from her music: In 2016, following the release of “Anti,” she took home $2.5 million from music sales and $7.6 million from streaming, according to Billboard.

In 2019, LVMH announced that Rihanna would launch her own luxury fashion line known simply as “Fenty,” making her the first woman to create her own brand at the renowned luxury house. But earlier this year, the brand decided to press pause on the ready-to-wear line “pending better conditions.”

The decision came after the pandemic forced Rihanna to stay in Los Angeles rather than fly to Europe to oversee the collection, and amid a wider slow-down in the luxury fashion industry during the pandemic.

At just 33, she’s amassed a beauty and fashion empire and built a net worth of $1.7 billion.