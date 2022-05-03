Rihanna Honoured With Marble Statue By Metropolitan Museum of Art At Met Gala 2022

Pop sensation Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was honoured with a marble statue of her by the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the Met Gala this year.

The singer took to Twitter and thanked the museum and Vogue magazine for paying her a historic tribute.

“Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one,” she wrote.

<>

shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one! pic.twitter.com/NawYMd0RpL — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 3, 2022

</>

The statue is straight off the cover photoshoot she did for Vogue magazine.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, however, has not posted anything regarding the statue tribute yet.

Rihanna, in the past, has served some of the most memorable and striking looks at the Met Gala red carpet. She could not attend the Met Gala this year due to her pregnancy.