Right Wing Members Announce Rs 22 Lakh Reward To Police If Owaisi Arrested

New Delhi: A day after Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassinator Nathuram Godse, members of several right-wing organisations took to the streets here on Friday.

They also announced a cash reward of Rs 22 lakh for any police officer that arrests All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

A few days ago, during ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Raipur, Kalicharan made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and praised his assassinator Nathuram Godse.

Meanwhile, several right-wing activists had alleged that the Hyderabad MP had issued threats to Hindus during the speech.

Recently, an undated video clip of Owaisi’s speech was making the rounds on social media.