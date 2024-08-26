Rift erupts in J&K unit of BJP as party flip-flops over candidate list

Srinagar: Protests broke out at the Jammu and Kashmir BJP office on Monday following the announcement of 15 candidates for the initial phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Previously, the party had publicized a roster of 44 candidates for the forthcoming polls in the Union Territory but retracted it shortly thereafter. The updated list pertains only to the first phase.

“Ever since we became eligible to vote, we have supported the BJP. Why are they overlooking the workers who have been loyal to the BJP? Omi Khajuria is well-recognized in Jammu North, yet the ticket has been allocated to a recent Congress defector,” stated a party worker.

Another added, “Shyam Lal Sharma, who is virtually unknown there, has been granted a ticket. We insist that Omi Khajuriya be given the ticket, or else we will resign en masse. The ticket should go to those who have served the party faithfully. We are here to seek answers.”

The original list featured candidates like Syed Wazahat, Gajay Singh Rana, and Javed Ahmad Qadri, nominated to run from Anantnag, Doda, and Shopian, respectively. It also included Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi from Pampore, Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Mohd. Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West, and Sushri Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar.

The J&K assembly elections are scheduled in three phases: September 18, 25, and October 1, with the deadline for nominations for the first phase set for August 27. The counting of votes will occur on October 4.

For these elections, the Congress party has allied with Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference, and Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP has committed its support to this coalition. Conversely, the BJP has opted to run independently. In the last assembly elections in 2014, the BJP secured 25 seats.