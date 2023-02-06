Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-Based Composer, Wins His third Grammy

New York: India’s Ricky Kej won the Grammy this year for his album Divine Tides. His album was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. He shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police. With this feat, Kej has become the only Indian to hold three Grammy Awards.

Other nominees in the category were: Christina Aguilera (Aguilera), The Chainsmokers (Memoriesâ€¦ Do Not Open), Jane Irabloom (Picturing The Invisible- Focus 1), and Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondeheimsolistene (Tuvahyun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World).

After winning his third award, Ricky Kej shared pictures with his counterpart and wrote, “Super grateful, my 3rd Grammy Award.”

For the coveted event, the musician embraced his traditional roots and turned up wearing a bandhgala set.

The Indian musician won his second Grammy in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Grammy Awards 2022. He had won the award for the same album along with rock legend Stewart Copeland. In 2015, he won his first Grammys for Winds of Samsara.

The gala award ceremony was held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA on February 6.