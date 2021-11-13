Rickshaw Puller Gets 14 Yr RI For Raping Minor

Bhubaneswar: The Special POCSO Court at Cuttack sentenced a man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him for raping a minor girl in 2014.

The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the guilty in its order.

On default of payment of the fine amount, the convict has to undergo additional six months of imprisonment.

The convict is one Ajay Samal, a rickshaw puller.

According to the proceedings of the case, Samal had kidnapped a minor girl from Station Bazaar locality of Cuttack in 2014 and had raped her near Barabati Stadium.

The court has ordered the District Legal Service Authority to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.