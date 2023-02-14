Richa Chadha’s Quirky Valentine’s Day Wish For Ali Fazal Will Make You Go ROFL

New Delhi: Richa Chadha shared a hilarious parody video dedicated to her husband Ali Fazal on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

Sharing the video, Richa wrote, “Heh @alifazal9 ,My sweet valentine HMU @harryrajput64 ,Shot by @denyrajput ,Concept Moi.Bye.#HasyaRas #valentines #keepingItFresh #ValentinesDay #AliFazal #husbandandwife #whyareyoureadingmyhashtags.”

Take A Look:

<>

</>

Richa Chadha recreated the song ‘Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai’ from the movie Naseeb Apna Apna, starring Rishi Kapoor and Farah Naaz. The parody video shared by Richa on Instagram is titled, “Valentine Apna Apna.”

On the work front, Richa Chadha will be seen playing the role of a frontline worker during the second wave of the Covid crisis in Abhishek Acharya’s yet-untitled film. She also wrapped up the shoot of ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, the first film of her co-owned home production. She also has Fukrey 3, co-starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi.