Rich Tributes Paid to OP Jindal on His 94th Birth Anniversary

Barbil: JSW Steel’s Odisha Mines Division observed the 94th birth anniversary of its founder, Om Prakash Jindal (Bauji), with a floral tribute to the legendary industrialist and philanthropist on Wednesday.

Employees from all four mines across all levels, paid a heartfelt tribute to the divine soul and expressed their respect for the visionary man.

In the Bhadrasahi office, Business Head of Odisha Mines, Prasanna Panda, Logistic Head Subrat Kumar Sahoo, Head of Project Biraja Kinkar Das, and other seniors and juniors paid homage and shared inspiring life stories of Shri OP Jindal.

Moreover, to mark the occasion, a blood donation camp was organized by JSW Foundation in association with the Office of the Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer, Keonjhar. Senior and junior employees voluntarily donated blood for a noble cause on this auspicious day.A total of 65 units of blood were collected and handed over to the government hospital in Keonjhar.

Shri OP Jindal, a forward-thinking industrialist, played a crucial role in the economic and social development of India. In November 2004, he was honoured with the esteemed “Lifetime Achievement Award” by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Indian Steel Industry. At the time of his passing, he held the position of Minister of Power in the Haryana Government, having been elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. In addition, he also served as a member of the eleventh Lok Sabha.