Rich legacy of Odia literature affirmed at Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet

Bhubaneswar: The second day of the 7th edition of Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet witnessed galaxy of stalwart personalities from various fields of literature and art under one roof. Renowned Odia writer, Jagadish Mohanty who is considered as the trend setter of Odia fiction was fondly remembered by holding discussion about his works. Dr. Himanshu Mohapatra along with Odisha Sahitya Academy award winner Sarojini Sahoo and Odia novelist and fiction writer Paresh Patnaik discussed the legacy of Jagadish Mohanty and released English translation of his book Nija Nija Panipatha.

The seventh edition of Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet was inaugurated on February 3 by Jnanpith Awardee Amitav Ghosh in the presence of Chairman of the Sambad group – Mr Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel – Mr Chanakya Chaudhary.

Day Two began with Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar author of legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s biography – The Magic of Kishore Kumar shared many unknown stories of the singer. Renowned author known for writing master biographies, Khushwant Singh spoke on the factors that drive him to write biographies. Emerging young Odia poets – Sujit Kumar Satapathy, Sreema Satapathy, Nikhilesh Mishra and Swagatika Mishra shared their passion for the literature and read out their poems. Recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award, Gourahari Das, Film producer Anupam Patnaik and Odia playback singer and music director Ratikanta Satapathy discussed Odia cinema’s resurgence while focusing on Pratikshya, which was based on Das’ Bapa.

Noted film personalities, Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak Kapur shared their experience on playing literary characters in films. At the end of the day, the audience at the Bhubaneswar Club was enthralled with a classical sitar recital performance by Ustad Shujaat Khan.

On the concluding day, works of one of most renowned Odia writer Gopinath Mohanty will be discussed, while Barry O’ Brien will speak on the history of Anglo-Indians. Sahitya Akademi award winner Mona Lisa Jena with Paramita Satpathy, Gayatribala Panda and Sakti Mohanty will discuss the journey of Odia literature. Noted columnist Bachi Karkaria and Jatindra Kumar Nayak will discuss the impact of biographies. The festival will come to an end by solo act by Pankaj Kapur titled Dopehari which has been written by him and produced by Supriya Pathak Kapur at Rail Auditorium.