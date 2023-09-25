Rice Mill Worker Presumed Dead After Electrocution Dumped On Roadside in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A worker rice mill sustained critical burns due to electrocution at a rice mill but instead of taking him to hospital, authorities allegedly dumped him on the roadside in a forest area presuming him dead.

The shocking incident has been reported from Badimal under Rengali police station of Jharsuguda district. Reportedly, the victim is undergoing treatment in the burns ward of Jharsuguda District HQ Hospital.

According to reports, Martin Ahmed of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was working at the Shankhalia Rice Mill in Badimal for the past few months. On Sunday he was electrocuted due to a short circuit and fell unconscious.

On seeing Martin lying in a critical condition, the local people today admitted him to Lakhanpur Communinity Health Centre. Later, he was transferred to the district headquarters.

On the other hand, after receiving complaints from local people, Brajrajnagar SDPO arrived at the DHH and started investigation.

Jharsuguda Additional SP said that the police have started an investigation after asking Martin about the incident and action will be taken after a written complaint.