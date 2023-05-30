RI found hanging inside Nischintakoili tehsil office

Nischintakoili: The dead body of Revenue Inspector (RI) Sanjay Das (46) was found hanging on the second floor of Nischintakoili Tehsil office on Tuesday.

After Nischintakoili Tehsildar informed the police station, the cops reached the spot and seized the dead body. It is suspected that Das committed suicide.

Deceased Sanjay Das, is a native of Khandamara village under Tathina Panchayat within Rajnagar police station limits of Kendrapada district. He was working in Nischintakoili tehsil office record room for many years and now he was working as a revenue inspector.

If sources are to be believed, Das was under stress as he was transferred to Tigira tehsil due to various allegations against him.

After his body found hanging from a fan in the tehsil office on Tuesday afternoon, police reached the spot and seized the body. The deceased RI’s wife, son and relatives were also present at the spot.

The police recovered the body and brought it to the Community Health Center, but no complaint was filed by the family, the said IIC Chinmayi Sahu.