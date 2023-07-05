RI Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested Revenue Inspector (RI) of Sindhrimal in Malkangiri districts while accepting Rs 25,000 bribe from a woman.

Vigilance said, RI Simanchal Sahu was caught red-handeds while accepting Rs 25,000 from complainant Mayarani Mandal.

The RI demanded the bribe after Mayarani got Rs 7.31 lakh from the government as compensation over land acquisition for air strip construction. Mandal lodged a complaint with vigilance based on which the anti graft officials laid a net to catch him.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Sahu, vigilance officials said.

Simultaneous searches are being carried out at multiple places from DA angle.