RI Caught Taking Rs 20K Bribe By Vigilance In Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Monday apprehended a Revenue Inspector (RI) and another man on charges of taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a man to submit a favourable report in a land enquiry matter in Bargarh district.

The accused RI, Dambarudhar Seth, posted at Jamseth in Paikamal, and Bibekananda Majhi were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000 from the complainant for submission of an enquiry report to Paikamal Tehasildar, in favour of the complainant and his father in a land matter.

The Vigilance sleuths seized the entire bribe amount from the possession of the accused duo. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of RI Dambarudhar Seth, from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.06 dt.26.02.2023 U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against both the accused persons, Seth (RI) and Majhi.