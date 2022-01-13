RI Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The revenue inspector (RI) of Sahaspur Revenue Circle, Laikera in Jharsuguda district was apprehended on the charges of gratification. The RI has been identified as Jasmita Bhorasagar.

Acting on the complaint, the officials laid a trap and caught Bhorasagar red-handed while accepting gratification of Rs 7,000 from the complainant in order to help him for issuance of legal heir certificate in favour of his Mother.

The cops have also recovered the bribe money from his possession.

Following this, simultaneous searches have been launched on properties of Miss Bhorasagar at 2 places in the Jharsuguda district. Investigation in progress against her.