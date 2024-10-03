Cuttack: Numerous candidates on Thursday protested outside the residence of State Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, alleging significant irregularities in the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission’s (OSSSC) recruitment process for district cadre positions such as Revenue Inspectors (RIs), ICDS supervisors, ARI, Amin, and SFS.

The protesters, who amassed at the minister’s government quarters, called for the exams to be held offline. Statewide, candidates have voiced concerns about extensive irregularities in the examination process, particularly regarding the exam centres. Issues raised include the absence of mice at many computer stations and the lack of toilets at numerous centres.

Additionally, complaints were made about inadequate seating at many test centres, with some exams being held in hotels or rented spaces. Allegations surfaced that some computers were merely placed in cyber cafes and small residences serving as exam centres, prompting calls for offline exams for RI and Amin positions.

The preliminary written exams for these posts commenced on September 20th and are scheduled to conclude on October 20th. The OSSSC is undertaking this recruitment drive to fill 2895 vacancies.

Notably, tensions flared in the Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar following disturbances caused by candidates over the examination’s administration at a cyber café.