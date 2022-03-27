Rhino Census At Assam’s Kaziranga National Park Underway

Kaziranga: The census of the one-horned rhinoceros started in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

Ramesh Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve informed that it was the 14th rhino census at Kaziranga National Park.

The periodic count is said to continue till March 28. Following this, the visitors will not be allowed to enter the park between March 26 and March 28.

Earlier, the globally renowned Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve received a record-breaking visitors count of over two lakhs which was the highest in the last 12 years.