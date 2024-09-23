New Delhi: Rhea Singha from Gujarat has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024 and will represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

Competing with 51 other talented contestants, Riya triumphed in the grand finale in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday.

Riya expressed her profound gratitude upon securing the Miss Universe India 2024 crown. She mentioned how thankful she was and reflected on the extensive work she undertook to reach a level she feels worthy of the title. She also drew inspiration from past winners.

In her latest appearance, Riya dazzled in a bright peach and gold dress. She selected a metallic red bikini for the swimsuit round and donned a white, red, and yellow veil for the gown round. She was seen holding a Shiva Linga.

The esteemed actress and Miss Universe India 2015, Urvashi Rautela, was a judge at the event. She conveyed her optimism that “India will clinch the Miss Universe crown again this year,” commending the contestants for their remarkable talent. “The winners are extraordinary. They will represent our country admirably at Miss Universe, and I am confident that India will secure the Miss Universe crown once more this year. All the contestants have shown dedication, hard work, and exceptional beauty.”

Following the finale, the Miss Universe India Instagram page featured Rhea Singha’s victorious moment set to the perfect tune. The background track “My Universe” by the British rock band Coldplay accompanied the post, an iconic song by the group.

Pranjal Priya was awarded the first runner-up title, while the Chavi team were the runners-up at the event in Jaipur.