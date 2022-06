Rhea Kapoor Spends Time With Sister Sonam Kapoor In London: Here’s What Latter Says

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are extremely close to each other. They have often seen treating their fans and followers on social media to glimpses of their lives: personal and professional.

Rhea now took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos and videos showcasing her time there along with her pregnant sister. Rhea captioned the post, “London so far…”.

Take a look: