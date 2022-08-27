Rhea Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Grand Welcome Of Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s Baby

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their firstborn, a son on August 20. Now Rhea Kapoor has shared the video of how they welcomed baby Kapoor Ahuja.

Check Out the Video Below:

In the video that Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share, we can see the entire house decorated with yellow and blue balloons. The house looked beautiful with this décor. There was also a banner of ‘welcome home’ put up at the entrance and a wall with ‘Baby Kapoor Ahuja’ written on it. Even the balloons had ‘Baby Kapoor Ahuja’ written on it. There were some flower decorations as well in the room. But what caught our attention was the pet name Rhea has given to Sonam’s baby. Sharing these stories Rhea wrote, ‘welcome home our Simba’.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.