Rhea Chakraborty turns narrator with audio show ‘Purane Khat’- ‘A story of love, family and self-discovery’

After being appointed as a host to popular TV show, Roadies, actress Rhea Chakraborty is now all set to turn a narrator with audio show, ‘Purane Khat’. The 28-episode fiction drama is a story of love, family, and self-discovery as the protagonist Kaavy returns to his hometown in Banaras.

The actress who is getting back on her feet, stronger than ever, is the talk of the town now. Turning on a new leaf in her career, Rhea is starting afresh with new opportunities and work.

Purane Khat begins with Kaavy and his travel mate Maruti, who embark on a journey back to Banaras, where memories of his loving mother flood his mind. In each 10-minute episode, Kaavy delves deeper into his mother’s life and the profound impact it had on him, as well as his complex relationship with his father.

The actress is all set to make her return to her home turf, MTV with the TV show Roadies, as a host. While speaking to the media, Rhea had opened up how it felt good to be back and that she had received a lot of love from all the girls and boys who had attended the Delhi auditions of the show.