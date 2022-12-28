Rhea Chakraborty Shares Cryptic Post After Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Murder’ Claims

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty shared a cryptic post about survival after shocking new claims about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death made headlines. Earlier this week, an employee of the Cooper Hospital who allegedly participated in the autopsy process of the late actor claimed that the marks on Sushant’s body appeared to him as though the actor did not die by suicide but was murdered.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in the drugs case and was blamed for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, shared a cryptic note which read, “You walked through fire survived floods and triumphed over demons remember this the next time you doubt your own power.” With this, she also wrote ‘good morning.’

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, in a recent TV news interview, alleged that the powerful political family of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is involved in the death of his son. He also said that SSR’s former partner Rhea Chakraborty was “bad news” for Rajput.

Rhea and Sushant dated for a while before his sudden death in June 2020. Sushant’s family accused Rhea of abetment of his suicide and money laundering. She was also accused of procuring contraband for SSR. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).