Rhea Chakraborty Charged In Sushant Rajput Drugs Case

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing a drug case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, has charged actor Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday for buying narcotics for her actor-boyfriend Sushant.

A chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) named her and 34 others as accused in the high-profile case.

According to reports, Rhea has been charged with purchasing and financing a small quantity of marijuana.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 in 2020. Later, Rhea was arrested in the case in September 2020. She was granted bail almost a month after her arrest.