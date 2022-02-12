Rhea Chakraborty back to work after 2 yrs, thanks those who stood by her in the toughest times

Mumbai: Actors Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday said that she was back to work after two years, which she dubbed as the “toughest times” of her life, and thanked those who stood by her at that time.

Rhea, who has been working as an actor since 2012, faced the wrath of media trial and also spent 28 days in jail after the NCB unearthed the drug angle in the mysterious death case of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. She was accused of abetting the late actor’s suicide and misappropriating his wealth by his family

Rhea today took to Instagram and posted a reel, where she was seen at a radio station. She captioned the post: “Yesterday, I went to work after two years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines. Never give up.#rhenew #gratitude”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

The 29-year-old actor, Rhea Chakraborty, was last seen in the 2021 thriller “Chehre” featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She is also known for her films like “Mere Dad Ki Maruti” in 2013, Sonali Cable in 2014, Bank Chor in 2017 and “Jalebi” in 2018. Rhea will be seen next in Telugu-language romantic comedy-drama film ‘Super Machi’ releasing this year. Rhea will be playing one of the leading ladies in the debutant Puli Vasu directorial ‘Super Machi’ starring actors Kalyaan Dhev and Rachita Ram in leading roles.