A CBI court on Saturday convicted the civic volunteer who raped and murdered a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year – an incident that triggered widespread protests and furore across the nation.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested a day after the gruesome incident on August 9, 2024, and charged with rape and murder.

The 31-year-old doctor, who was on duty on August 8 night, was found dead the next morning, sparking a massive probe and protests that brought Bengal to a standstill. Local media referred to her as ‘Abhaya’ (the fearless), on the lines of the 2012 Delhi rape case trial, in which the victim was named ‘Nirbhaya’.

In a 160-page judgment, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Sealdah today convicted Roy under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deal with rape, murder, and causing death.

The court said it will hear him on Monday when it hears the arguments on the punishments he would undergo.

The convict’s claim of innocence contradicts his initial confession to the crime. The CBI, which had taken over the probe from Kolkata Police amid concerns of destruction of evidence, too had found him guilty.

Sanjay Roy was first arrested by Kolkata Police a day after the victim was found dead in the hospital’s seminar hall. They handed him to the CBI when they took over. His trial was conducted in-camera and behind closed doors, and the statements of at least 50 witnesses were recorded.