Revolt Against Putin: Russia’s Wagner Mercenary Group Vows To Topple Military Leadership

Moscow: The head of the Wagner mercenary group said Saturday he had crossed into Russia with his forces to topple Moscow’s military leadership, saying he and his 25,000 fighters were “ready to die”.

“All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, said in an audio message, after earlier accusing the Russian top brass of launching strikes against his men.

“We are dying for the Russian people.”

In response, Russian authorities said security had been tightened in several regions and the mayor of Moscow announced that “anti-terrorist” measures were being taken in the capital.

The FSB security service accused Prigozhin of attempting to launch a “civil conflict” and urged Wagner fighters to detain him.

“We will destroy everything that stands in our way,” Prigozhin said earlier, in the most audacious challenge to President Vladimir Putin since the start of the offensive in Ukraine last year.

Prigozhin said his forces, who have spearheaded much of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, had entered the southern Russian region of Rostov, and had also shot down a Russian military helicopter.

He did not, however, provide proof, and AFP could not independently verify the claims.

Authorities in Rostov urged residents to stay home.

“Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents,” Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said.

Videos and pictures posted online, including by TASS, showed armed men surrounding administrative buildings in Rostov and tanks deployed in the city centre. It was not clear who the armed men were.