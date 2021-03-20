Revival of two heavy industries under process: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Minister for Industries, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra told the Odisha Assembly on Saturday that the revival of two heavy industries is under process.

These industries are among the eight closed down sick industries in the state, the Minister added.

Mishra said revival of sick industrial units is being taken up on the orders of the National Company Law Tribunal and added that appropriate action will be taken after getting approval from the concerned tribunal.

The industries which have stopped production are 0.25 million tonne steel plant of Action Ispat & Power Ltd, in Jharsuguda, 0.25 MTPA Deepak Steel & Power Ltd. Keonjhar,0.30 MTPA steel project of Jain Steel &Power Ltd at Durlaga in Jharsuguda,0.25 MTPA Steel Plant of Maheswari Ispat at Khuntuni in Cuttack district,0.26 MTPA Steel plant owned by MSP Metallicks Pvt Ltd at Jharsuguda and 1 MTPA steel plant of Orissa Sponge Iron & Power Ltd at Palaspanga in Keonjhar.

The Minister said 0.3 MTPA unit of Rathi Steel and Power at Potapalli in Sambalpur which was shut down is being revived. He said the revival of a 1360 mega watt thermal power plant of Ind Barath Energy(Utkal) Ltd located at Sahajbahal in Jharsuguda district is pending disposal of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).