Revisiting Videos Of Disha Patani That Demonstrate How She Would Totally Excel An Action-Packed Role In Yodha!

Without a doubt, one of the most alluring actresses working today is Disha Patani! Disha has certainly captured the hearts of both, fans and audiences with her incredible performances, hit dance songs, and ever-captivating charisma! But this gifted actress is more than just her pretty face, she holds a speciality in all forms of action! With the leading actress gearing up for soon-to-release Yodha, Fans are excitedly anticipating Disha’s action-packed role in the much-awaited film “Yodha,” in which she plays a protagonist alongside Siddharth Malhotra.

While Yodha is currently all set to release, revisiting these videos of the actress where she fascinates the audiences with her charismatic action-packed kicks that make us wait intriguingly to see her do action scenes in Yodha!

Expert in Jiu-Jitsu!

Disha Patani posted a video of herself on Instagram, where she is seen intensely practising jiu-jitsu. The actress is a skilled action performer, as seen in this practice video, which also confirms that she is the ideal Indian female action star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Kicking It!

Disha took to her Instagram to share another training video that showcases her kickboxing practice session! This has increased anticipation for the audience to see her doing action scenes in Yodha!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the work front, her line of upcoming projects is undoubtedly an exciting one! Apart from ‘Yodha’ which is releasing in March 2024, she also has ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Kalki- 2898 AD in the pipeline!