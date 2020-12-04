Revised Voter List In January 2021: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani on Friday informed that a new voter list will be published in the State on January 15, 2021.

A special drive for updation of the electoral roll is currently underway in the state. Applications are being invited for deletion, inclusion of names or revision of data in the voters list. People can take advantage of the revision drive which will continue till December 15, said Lohani.

Lohani while addressing a press conference today said “Adults, who will have completed 18 years of age as on January 1, 2021, can fill up the Form-6 to include their name in the voter list as first-timers. The names of persons, who have changed States, do not have names in the voter list, or those having two entries can also apply for deletion.”

Likewise, error in particulars of the voters can be rectified through Form-8 and updation of change in address of residence within the same assembly constituency can be done through Form-8 (A), the official said. The process is being conducted both online and offline.

Applicants can approach booth-level officers like anganwadi workers and school teachers for the same while the process is available online on the website www.nvsp.in or mobile phone application Voter Helpline.