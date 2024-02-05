Revenue Supervisor Caught Taking Rs 15K Bribe In Odisha’s Nuapada

Nuapada: A Revenue Supervisor of Komna Tahasil Office in Nuapada district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance Monday while accepting Rs 15,000 as a bribe for issuance of notice and to minimize fine amount in encroachment cases.

According to Odisha Vigilance, Akshaya Kumar Naik, Revenue Supervisor of Komna Tahasil office, has been apprehended for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.15,000 from a complainant for issuance of Notice and to minimize fine amount against encroachment cases and to help in the issue of ROR (Land Patta) in respect of complainant and others.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid Monday, wherein the accused Revenue Supervisor Akshaya Kumar Naik, was caught by the Vigilance team near his rented residential house while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.15,000 from the complainant.

“The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Naik and seized in the presence of witnesses. Both hand wash, as well as pant pocket wash of Naik, gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him,” the Vigilance said.

“Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented residential house of Sri Naik at Udyanbandh, PS-Komna and his office room at Komna Tahasil Office. In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No.05 dated 04.02.2024 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance added.