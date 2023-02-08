Revenue Supervisor Caught Taking Bribe From Visually-Impaired Man In Mayurbhanj

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended Sanjay Kumar Padhi, Revenue Supervisor of Suliapada Tahasil in Mayurbhanj district while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.2,500 from of visually-impaired person to facilitate the sanction of incentive towards marriage with a normal person.

According to the Vigilance, the complainant got married to a normal person on 3.11.2022 and he was entitled to get the incentive amount of Rs 2.5 Lakh as per the Govt. of Odisha in SS&EPD, Department scheme of marriage between a person with benchmark disability and another person.

However, Revenue Supervisor Padhi had demanded bribe from him to submit an enquiry report to the Tehsildar as regards the marriage of the complainant.

On getting information from the complainant, the accused was nabbed by the Vigilance team while accepting the bribe. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused and seized, the Vigilance said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations from the DA angle. In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.3 dt.7.2.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against accused Padhi, the Vigilance added.