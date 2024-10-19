Odisha Vigilance Saturday arrested the Revenue Inspector of Balarmpur Circle in Jajpur after he was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to the anti-corruption wing, Sushanta Kumar Swain was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a Complainant to submit a verification report after collection of land rent in a land mutation case. the Vigilance said

Right-hand wash as well as pant pocket wash of RI Swain gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him. The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from exclusive possession of RI Swain, the Vigilance Directorate said in a press note.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house of RI Swain at

Sukinda’s Jagannath Sahi and his office room, the Vigilance added.

Accused Rs Sushanta Kumar Swain, has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.31 dated 18.10.2024 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...