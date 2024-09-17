Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday apprehended a Revenue Inspector of Dhenkanal Sadar Circle, and an imposter while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 at the RI office.

According to Vigilance, Barun Kumar Jena, Revenue Inspector of Dhenkanal Sadar Circle, along with one person, Balaram Sahu, posing himself as an additional Peon of the RI office, were apprehended at the office of RI for demand and acceptance of bribe of Rs. 30,000 from a Complainant for submission of favourable enquiry report in a mutation case for conversion of agricultural land to homestead land and issuance of ROR ( Land Patta) in his favour.

Both the accused persons were trapped by a team of Odisha Vigilance. RI Jena received the demanded bribe of Rs.30,000 from the complainant and transferred the same to accused Sahu to keep the bribe money in the luggage box of the latter’s motorcycle. The Vigilance said that the entire bribe money had been recovered from their possession and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches were underway at two locations of RI Jena, from the DA angle. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No. 26/2024 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered against both the accused persons RI Jena, and Sahu, the Vigilance dept added.