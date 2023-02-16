Revenue Inspector Caught Taking Bribe In Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday caught Gochhara Revenue Inspector (RI), under Kuchinda block in Sambalpur district, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The accused officer has been identified as Satyanarayan Kaudi.

According to reports, the officer had demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant in order to furnish an enquiry report of a land in a mutation case to Kuchinda Tehsildar for issuance of ROR in favour of the complainant.

Based on the plaint, the anti-corruption wing laid a trap and apprehended the RI while receiving the gratification.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at three locations of the officer from DA angle.

A case No.05 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, has been registered against the accused officer and further investigation is underway, said sources.