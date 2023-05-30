Revenue Inspector, Aide Caught Taking Bribe In Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday apprehend the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Dahita Circle in Padmapur tehsil of Bargarh district for allegedly taking Rs 3,300 bribe.

Damodar Suna, RI of Dahita Circle in Padmapur Tehasil of Bargarh has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance along with Somadev Banchhor (Private Person) while demanding and accepting bribe Rs.3,300/- through Banchhor from a Complainant in order to issue sketch map of land to an extent of Ac.0.02 decimal for a group of beneficiaries under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana), the Vigilance said.

The Complainant approached Odisha Vigilance through Toll free No 1064 and reported the demand of bribe. After due verification, a trap was laid and the RI and his facilitator were nabbed by the Vigilance team while accepting bribe from the complainant.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of accused Damodar Suna, RI from D.A. angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case no 15/2023 U/s-7/12PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered against Sri Suna, RI and Sri Banchhor. Investigation is in progress against both the accused persons Suna and Banchhor, the Vigilance added.