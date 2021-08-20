Return Of IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s ‘Doobara Half Ka Toofan’ Boosts Fan

New Delhi: The much-awaited return of IPL 2021 has made its come-back announcement with captain cool MS Dhoni’s exciting video.

Taking to Twitter, IPL posted the video and wrote: “#VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, ‘coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19 | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS.”

Grab your 🍿 & fasten your seatbelts, #VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK! Don’t miss the action, kyunki #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19 | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/AYNwMdlOk3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 20, 2021

Chennai Super Kings started preparations for the UAE leg of the IPL at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai from Thursday.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their preparations at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from Friday.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.