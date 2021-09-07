Retired Senior Clerk Sentenced To 2-Yr In Jail For Embezzling Funds

Cuttack: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore on Tuesday convicted Sibaram Raj, former Senior Clerk of Malkangiri Collectorate, for misappropriation of public money and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on each count U/s 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988/409/468/471/477-A IPC, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 3 months for each count of default. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

“Sibaram Raj, Ex-Senior Clerk (Retired), Revenue Section, Collectorate, Malkangiri was facing trial in the Court of Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore in Berhampur Vigilance PS case No.48 dt.29.12.1999 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d)(i)(ii) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988/409/468/471/477-A/ 120-B IPC, as regards misappropriation of Govt. money of Rs.1,10,000/- in connection with engagement of a hired Jeep for official purpose,” the Vigilance Directorate said, in a press note.

Shankarsan Barik, Ex-Inspector (retired), Vigilance had investigated the case and M. Balaji Rao, Special Public Prosecutor, Vigilance, Jeypore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.