Retired Personnel Assigned to Puri Srimandir for Bazaar Reforms

Puri: In a significant move to enhance security and streamline operations at the Puri Jagannath Temple, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has deployed 20 retired Army personnel in the Anand Bazaar area. This initiative is part of a broader effort to reform the Anand Bazaar, where Mahaprasad (sacred food) is sold to devotees.

The primary objective of this deployment is to ensure that only freshly prepared Mahaprasad is sold by authorized servitors, thereby preventing the sale of stale food and maintaining the sanctity of the offerings. The retired Army personnel, known for their discipline and crowd management skills, will also help maintain peace and order within the temple premises.

The decision to involve retired military personnel was taken during a recent meeting of the temple managing committee. “All of them are experienced in crowd management and security. We believe their presence will help preserve the traditions and sanctity of our temple while ensuring a peaceful environment for the devotees,” said a committee member.

This reform measure is expected to bring a significant positive change to the operations at Anand Bazaar, ensuring that devotees receive only the best quality Mahaprasad and experience a serene and orderly environment during their visit to the Puri Jagannath Temple.