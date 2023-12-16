Retired Junior Assistant In Bolangir Gets Two Years RI In Bribery Case
Bolangir: The Vigilance Special Judge in Bolangir today convicted the former Junior Assistant (Retired) in WESCO Utility, Kantabanji in Bolangir district in a bribery case and sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment.
The accused Manoranjan Nanda was charge-sheeted by Sambalpur Vigilance under Section 7 of the P.C. Amendment Act 1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant for the preparation of a revised electricity bill and its processing in his favour.
Also, the accused should pay a fine of Rs. 5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, he shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence, the court ruled.
The Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Nanda following his conviction.
Comments are closed.