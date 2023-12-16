Retired Junior Assistant In Bolangir Gets Two Years RI In Bribery Case

Bolangir: The Vigilance Special Judge in Bolangir today convicted the former Junior Assistant (Retired) in WESCO Utility, Kantabanji in Bolangir district in a bribery case and sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

The accused Manoranjan Nanda was charge-sheeted by Sambalpur Vigilance under Section 7 of the P.C. Amendment Act 1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant for the preparation of a revised electricity bill and its processing in his favour.

Also, the accused should pay a fine of Rs. 5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, he shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence, the court ruled.

The Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Nanda following his conviction.