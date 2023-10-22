Retired Jawan Hacks SI, Constable In Odisha’s Banki

Barang: A retired Jawan Saroj Das attacked two police officers—a Sub Inspector and a constable, in full public view at the local market under Banki police station on Sunday.

The retired army jawan had attacked the police twice before. On 2 September, he first came to Kacheri Road and attacked the police with swords. On 4th September, he also attacked a special police team which had gone to arrest him at Harirajpur village. As a result, a woman sub-inspector Madhusmita Behera sustained critical injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Cuttack SCBMCH for treatment.

On Sunday, the accused retired army personnel Saroj Das was roaming at Banki Adimata Road by parking his car nearby when Banki police station SI, Sambit Kumar Swain, and a constable, Uttam Kar, took out a sword from his bag and repeatedly hacked the police personnel.

Some locals rescued them and brought them to Banki hospital for treatment. Later, as their condition worsened, they were shifted to Cuttack.

The notorious activities of the retired army officer Saroj Das, who draws out a sword to terrorise the people and the police, no concrete steps have been taken by the police department to apprehend him.

Cuttack Rural Additional SP Debadatta Baral has reportedly reached the Banki Police Station and a meeting is underway among senior police officers to plan arrest of the retired army officer Saroj Das.