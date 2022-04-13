Retired IPS Officer Abhay Appointed Chairman Of Odisha Staff Selection Commission

Bhubaneswar: Retired IPS officer Abhay has been appointed as the Chairman of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), read a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department on Wednesday.

The tenure of appointment of Mr. Abhay will be for a period of 5 years from the date of taking charge of the post or till he attains the age of 62 years whichever is earlier.

The Salaries and allowances payable to Mr Abhay, IPS (Retd.), as Chairman, Odisha Staff Selection Commission and conditions of service by which he will be governed, shall be in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of the Chairman and Members) Rules. 1995 as amended from time to time, the GA&PG Dept notification read.