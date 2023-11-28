Retired Inspector Of Supplies Gets 2-Yr RI In DA Case

Bhubaneswar: A Vigilance court in Berhampur today convicted the former Inspector Of Supplies (Retired) of R.Udayagiri Block in Gajapati district in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case and sentenced him to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Today, Ch. Shyam Sundar Patra, Ex-Inspector of Supplies (Retired), R.Udayagiri Block, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income, was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

The Court sentenced the ex-Inspector of Supplies Patra, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Ch. Shyam Sundar Patra, Ex-Inspector of Supplies (Retired) following his conviction.

A.K. Pradhan, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. PP, P.K. Dora, Addl. Spl. P.P and Smt. Diptimayee Behera, Asst. PP, Vigilance, Berhampur jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.