Retired District Inspector Of Schools Gets 2-Yr RI In DA Case

Jeypore: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore convicted Jagabandhu Dash, retired District Inspector of Schools of Rayagada for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance court sentenced Dash to undergo two years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 15.39 lakh.

Dash was booked in June 2012 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Former Inspector of Vigilance Sarat Chandra Sahu had investigated the case and Special Public Prosecutor Vigilance, Jeypore, M. Balaji Rao conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.