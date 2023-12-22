Retired CDMO Fatally Stabbed Inside House In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A retired CDMO was stabbed multiple times inside his house near Charigharia in Randia village of Bhadrak district.

The victim has been identified as Raghunath Padhy, a retired pediatrician in Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital. After retirement, he shifted to his house in Bhadrak.

As per reports, On Thursday morning, after finishing his daily work, Padhy went for prayer inside his puja room. At that time, an unknown person suddenly attacked him with knife.

The man had already entered his house few moments ago. The man stabbed the doctor in seven places on the body including his chest, stomach, hands and legs. As a result, Padhy sustained critical injuries. After stabbing, the man fled from the spot.

He was immediately admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. As his health deteriorated, he was then shifted to SCB Medical college and Hospital. he is said to be critical condition.

It is worth mentioning that, some days ago, a theft had occurred inside his house. He had complained in the police station about the theft, but the police had not caught the thieves yet.

The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that the miscreant might have stabbed him for the purpose of loot inside his house. The police on receiving information reached the spot and launched an investigation.