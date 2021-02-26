Retired Bureaucrat Pradeep Biswal Appointed Member Of Odisha RERA

Bhubaneswar: Retired bureaucrat Pradeep Kumar Biswal was appointed member of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Odisha RERA) on Friday.

A notification has been issued by the Principal Secretary to Government, G Mathivathanan, Housing & Urban Development Department, Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM), in this regard.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Real state (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and Rule 18 (7) of the Odisha Real – state (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017. the State Government is pleased to appoint Pradeep Kumar Biswal as Member of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority with effect from the date he assumes the office, read the notification.