Retired Bureaucrat Pradeep Biswal Appointed Member Of Odisha RERA

Bhubaneswar: Retired bureaucrat Pradeep Kumar Biswal was appointed member of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Odisha RERA) on Friday.

A notification has been issued by the Principal Secretary to Government, G Mathivathanan, Housing & Urban Development Department, Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM), in this regard.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Real state (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and Rule 18 (7) of the Odisha Real – state (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017. the State Government is pleased to appoint Pradeep Kumar Biswal as Member of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority with effect from the date he assumes the office, read the notification.

Breaking