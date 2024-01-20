Retired ACTO, Spouse Get 3-Yr RI After Conviction In DA Case

Bhubaneswar: A Vigilance Court in Berhampur today convicted a retired Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO) and his spouse in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and sentenced them to undergo 3 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Vigilance Special Judge in Berhampur today convicted Ramesh Chandra Behera, Ex-ACTO (Retired), Unified Check Gate of Chikiti in Ganjam and his spouse, Smt. Mamata Behera, who were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur TR No.43/2010 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988/109 IPC for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.34,32,966.

The court sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years each and to pay fine of Rs.10,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months each for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988/109 IPC.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Ramesh Chandra Behera, Ex-ACTO (Retired) following his conviction.

Arun Kumar Nayak, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Berhampur Division, A/p-Addl. SP, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Berhampur conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.