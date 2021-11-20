Retd. Govt Typist Of Lift Irrigation Corp Caught Taking Bribe In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday caught a retired senior typist, working in the office of Managing Director, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation while accepting a bribe of Rs 3000 from a person.

The accused senior official has been identified as Amruta Sahoo.

According to reports, Sahoo was apprehended by the Vigilance sleuths while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3000 from a complainant to help him in processing the EPF file of his late father by influencing concerned officials.]

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of accused SI Naik and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of the accused typist gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him, the Vigilance said in a press note.

The Bhubaneswar Vigilance has registered a case. Investigation in progress said the Vigilance in a statement.