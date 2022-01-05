Retd Defence Officer Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs 95 lakh

New Delhi: In yet another incident of cybercrime, a retired defence officer fell prey to cyber fraud and lost Rs 1 crore. The incident was reported from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the complainant had purchased an insurance policy worth Rs 6 Lakh in January 2011. Later in August 2015, He received multiple telephone calls from different persons in August 2015. They introduced themselves as officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), State Bank of India (SBI), Income Tax and Union Finance Ministry asking him to pay certain amounts of liquidate the ‘agent bonus’ on his policy.

He agreed to the offer and started depositing money in the bank account number shared by the accused. After the deposition of a certain amount in the account, the fraudsters used to ask him to transfer more money on the pretext of other purposes related to the policy.

Between August 2015 and recent times, the victim sent a whopping Rs 95 lakh to the account.

With no option left, the victim lodged complaints with the Cyber Cell of the Odisha Crime Branch on January 3.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents to be genuine), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several persons with a common intention) of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act.

Further investigation was underway.