Retail Inflation Eases To 5% In Sept 2023

New Delhi: The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of September 2023 (Provisional). CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs have also been released.

The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of September 2023, NSO collected prices from 99.8% villages and 98.3% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 88.7% for rural and 92.0% for urban.

All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. September 2023 over September 2022), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: September 2023 over September 2022