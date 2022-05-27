Restructuring of IMA as Centre of Excellence Mooted: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: A proposal to restructure the Institute of Mathematics and Applications (IMA), Bhubaneswar as a centre of excellence is being considered, said Sri Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Science and Technology.

Panda was speaking in a programme organised on the eve of its 23rd Foundation Day and Annual Function. The Institute under Science and Technology Department has got ample advantages such as qualified faculty, quality teaching, and better infrastructure with 24X7 WiFi and well-equipped library to restructure it as Centre of Excellence for studies and research in the field of Mathematics, Statics and Finance, he said.

Sri Panda also said that mathematics teachers working in 5-T Transformed Schools will undergo orientation and refresher courses in IMA with a view to upgradation in teaching and research. Speaking that ISRO has been intimated to conduct “Space on Wheel” programme in the Institute, Minister highlighted on various programmes undertaken by Science and Technology Department for promotion and development of mathematics and science subjects. He also suggested to provide consultancy to user industry and to render technical advice to Government and other institutions.

Prof. G. Das, Prof. B.P. Acharya and Prof. Swadhin Pattnaik attended as guest speakers who emphasized on importance of mathematics and its applications in social life in addition to its role in Indian learning system in their speech. They also advised the students to be more enthusiastic to investigate into India’s mathematics traditions. Minister Sri Panda felicitated the guests along with Pro. Sudarshan Barik for their remarkable contributions in the growth of IMA.

Prof. Yasobanta Jena, Director of IMA presided over the programme who suggested Autonomous Governance Structure (Deemed to be University/State University Status of the Institute, creation of new courses like Computer Science, Physical Science etc.